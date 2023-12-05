ExxonMobil's 'Yellow Army' Initiative

On International Volunteer Day, ExxonMobil is spotlighting the remarkable efforts of its staff, who have dedicated their time and energy to positively impacting the lives of people, communities, and the environment.

In Papua New Guinea, the Yellow Army, adorned in distinctive yellow shirts, took on various community projects. The Papa Village in Central Province witnessed a transformation as ExxonMobil PNG staff painted the local community hall and primary school. At the same time, the Lealea beachfront outside Port Moresby received a thorough cleaning. The tools used for these initiatives were then donated for future community clean-up programs. In the highlands' Hela Province, the Komo station underwent a similar uplifting experience by the Yellow Army.

Beyond physical improvements, ExxonMobil volunteers actively engaged with the community through educational initiatives. Stemming from a commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, volunteers conducted interactive lessons as part of the Science Ambassador program. This educational outreach covered nine schools and positively impacted over 1400 students in local communities.

The Yellow Army's dedication to education extended to fostering mathematical skills among children. Volunteers enthusiastically participated in the local Buk Blong Pikinini [Books for Children] market day, where they engaged in role-playing activities with children at market stalls. The interactive experience allowed children to use pretend money to buy and sell goods, calculate change, and apply their math skills in real-world scenarios, contributing to their holistic development.

ExxonMobil's 'Yellow Army' not only embodies the spirit of volunteerism but also demonstrates how corporate initiatives can go beyond philanthropy, actively contributing to the betterment of society. Their commitment to community improvement reflects a broader trend of corporations embracing their role as agents of positive change, leaving a lasting impact on the communities they serve.