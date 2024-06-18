Extra seats released for PNG Resources Week

The chamber said with over 80 percent of available seats already taken for the three major events, a further 200 seats have been made available for CANCONEX (1-3 July at UPNG), 100 seats for the Summit (4 July at the Hilton), and 100 extra seats for the Resources Week Gala Dinner (4 July at the Hilton).

President of PNG CORE, Anthony Smare said: “We are delighted with the attention and support for the inaugural PNG Resources Week.

“To see the overwhelming interest and engagement by our landowners and landowner companies, and the keen interest by all levels of the PNG business community, including PNG SMEs of all sizes from all around the country, is awesome! It means that we are crafting a truly unique event in our nation's history where all stakeholders can gather, engage, share experiences, celebrate successes and discuss business and partnership opportunities.

“We have 48 speakers at CANCONEX covering an extensive range of topics over the first three days, and a full schedule of updates from all resource projects at the 1-day PNG Resources Summit.

“Again, I thank all the operating projects in PNG and the advanced development projects for their continued support to PNG and commitment to local content.

“If you are a landowner leader, a landco, or any PNG business that wants to learn about opportunities and share experiences and expand your network, come and register before all the spaces are all taken.

“There are also a few expo booths still available.”