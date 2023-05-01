Extension of labour mobility scheme welcomed

The signing coincided with the conclusion of the national labour mobility coordinator’s workshop, which brought together participants from around 17 districts and provinces throughout PNG.

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey said both events represented a major milestone in the expansion of training and recruitment of PNG workers for the Australian labour market.

“The Australian government continues to demonstrate its strong friendship with the people of PNG through the PALM scheme,” said the Treasurer.

“Treasury continues to facilitate this initiative through the PNG Labour Mobility Unit (LMU).

“PNG LMU is the only agency officially authorised by the governments of Australia and New Zealand to provide such labour recruitment services from PNG.”

Treasurer Ling-Stuckey expressed satisfaction with progress so far with around 1,774 PNG workers currently engaged in Australia and New Zealand.

The Marape-Rosso government has set a target of recruiting 8,000 workers by 2025.