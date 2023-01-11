EU-STREIT PNG Support sustainable Cocoa Business Project

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations under the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, are supporting this initiative by Wosera High School, in engaging students and surrounding communities in sustainable cocoa value chain development.

Following appraisal visits and business plan review, the Programme supported the school’s newly initiated cocoa project through the provision of cocoa husbandry tools and materials, including polybags, shades cloths, pole pruners, wheelbarrows, pruning saws, shovels, tie wires, watering cans, measuring tapes, and budding tapes.

“The EU-STREIT PNG also supplied 3,000 cloned seedlings that will be followed by a training on cocoa bud-grafting for subject matter teachers and lead students to produce seedlings for planting and community distribution,” highlighted by the FAO National Cocoa Production Officer, Odrick Urum.

During the presentation of tools and materials, the Programmes International Gender and Youth Inclusion Specialist, Pati Shang said, “With a visionary person like the principal of Wosera High, the Programme supports these initiatives to serve as an encouragement for other schools and communities.”

Through its own initiative, the school already planted 1,200 Cocoa Pod Borer (CPB) tolerant seedlings, and the EU-STREIT PNG will further boost the students’ and staff’s morale to produce more cloned seedlings in their new nurseries. This will increase their farming capacity and also for distribution to local communities.

School Principal, Joseph Jangwan, said the plan is that every Grade 7 student will be in charge of 20 cloned cocoa seedlings on the school farm. The resulting cocoa beans once sold, will serve as a source of income for the students (30%) and for the school (70%).

MiBank, a partner of the UNCDF under the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, will assist students to open their accounts to save their income.

Upon graduation, they will have achieved not only a certificate, but also a savings account, 15-20 cloned seedlings to set up in their respective communities, and the knowledge and skills to improve their cocoa farms.

Principal Jangwan said not all students would make it to higher learning, therefore some of the students can opt for farming as a profession. The income from cocoa farming can be a means to other ends, including furthering their education.

In addition to the school farm project, Wosera High School has an ICT centre, which is now earmarked as a resource centre to be supported by the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, under the ICT component of the Programme, led by the International Telecommunication Union.

The resource centre will serve as an information and knowledge hub for students and communities.