EU-PNG Business, Trade and Investment conference set

This was announced by the European Union Delegation to PNG and its counterparts, the PNG-Europe Business Council, Department of Commerce and Industry, Investment Promotion Authority and the National Trade Office, on Tuesday 1st of August, 2023.

Coinciding with the announcement was the launching of the PNG-European Business Council website, funded by the European Union.

This year’s 4th Business Conference, is a reaffirmation of the European Union’s commitment to support the further development of EU trade and investment in Papua New Guinea; and the other five countries, including Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Timor-Leste.

The 4th Business, Trade and Investment Conference intends to build further on previous EU actions, including in the context of implementation, the technical assistance provided to PNG trade policy (which led to the adoption of a National Trade Policy), wider EU and Pacific trade objectives.

From the National Trade Office, Chief Trade Officer, Richard Yakam said the Business, Trade and Investment Conference will pave the way for further activities to promote EU-Pacific trade and investment in the country.

He said similar conferences were held in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and the fourth conference aligns with the trade and development priorities of Papua New Guinea.

This helps to increasing trade and investment climate and promote global competitiveness, formulated under the respective National Trade Policies; and the long-term visions like the PNG Vision 2050 and the PNG Medium-Term Development Plan 2023-2027: National Prosperity through Growing the Economy, among others.

One of the targets of the Conference is to reinforce the diversification strategy towards non-mineral sectors like agriculture, forestry, fisheries, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, ICT and services.

This is one of the main priorities included in the policies and offers opportunities for EU companies to expand their interest in these sectors.

Meantime, a business fair will also be held alongside the Business Conference. The business fair is open to businesses from PNG, Pacific and Europe wanting to showcase their business.

This event will allow for business-to-business networking, to create business contacts and possible partnerships.

The program of the Business Conference and Fair can be found on the newly created Website of the PNG-Europe Business Council Inc., including registration.