EU market vital for trade, investment

When presenting at the 4th EU- PNG Business, Trade and Investment forum today, Minister Maru commended the team responsible for organizing the conference which he said was important.

He praised the EU market, where Papua New Guinea annually exports up to 950 million US dollars and imports 100 million US dollars, creating a trade surplus.

Maru also expressed gratitude to TotalEnergy for investing in a significant resource project and Airbus for their partnership. EU was acknowledged for its changing laws, particularly in relation to environmental standards and health.

Meantime, he called for assistance in certifying coffee farmers and ensuring compliance with EU requirements. Additionally, announcing plans to ban ethylene oxide, addressing concerns about food quality and health.

In his closing remarks, Minister Maru urged the EU to expand investments in Papua New Guinea, emphasizing the country's readiness to supply gas and other products.

Maru said that PNG stands ready to work with the EU on the following:

A shift in policy, to process raw materials locally and promote food production

Invest in manufacturing industries and opportunities in palm, cattle, and other production

Request EU's Aid for Trade program assistance to meet standards.

Update the country's trade policy and;

Sought technical assistance

Maru reiterated the commitment to strengthen the trade and investment relationship with the EU, welcoming more European investors to Papua New Guinea and expressing readiness to collaborate for mutual benefits.