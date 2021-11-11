Entrepreneurship Encouraged

With the theme of encouraging entrepreneurship through education, KF is presenting young people with realistic role models and working with ex-students of schools who are now entrepreneurs.

Tusbab will be visited by Madang local and online entrepreneur, Thelma Raulo, who runs her business “Thelma Marie E-commerce” while keeping her job as an accountant.

She began her e-commerce journey in 2015 deciding to generate an extra income as a form of financial security.

“In Madang online entrepreneurship is not really popular so I decided to try it out and show people that there are other ways of making money,” Raulo said.

Starting out with Pro-ma product sales, Thelma later decided that she would try out the sale of local artefacts from the Madang area such as clay pots and string bags, which soon became a viable business venture.

She hopes to encourage young people at the school to look at entrepreneurship as an option and a safety net in the possible case where workers become redundant or other similar circumstances.

Spreading awareness to a wider audience also on November 11 will be President of the MSME Council, Des Yaninen and successful SME owner, Ginia Sialis of “Tapioca Delight” on FM100 Talkback radio from 11am to 12pm.

As one of the best known bake house SME owners, Sialis will share her personal SME journey highlighting challenges and triumphs while Yaninen will inform on his work with SME’s, in his capacity as President and various SME programs.

Yaninen’s current Financial Literacy for Youth (FLY) program falls in line with the 2022 GEW theme of promoting entrepreneurship through education where the aim is to empower young people who cannot continue their education due to space or resource constraints.

“Less than 20 percent of school leavers will have opportunities every year, 80% coming out will automatically be labelled as failures because they didn’t get any offers. So you have a lot of really smart kids that are missing out,” he says.

In light of this fact, Yaninen hopes to get more youth tuned in to the world of entrepreneurship as an alternative to formal employment, which is also limited in the country.

SMEs are encouraged to listen in and join the conversation as this presents a platform for the sharing of ideas and awareness of some of the challenges for SMEs in PNG.