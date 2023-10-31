 

Enhancing trade, business environment

President of the PNG-Europe Business Council, Michael Sullivan, discussed the council's mission to promote trade and investment between Europe and Papua New Guinea.

He emphasized this at the 4th EU-PNG Business Conference that this mission extends to all European countries, not just EU members.

The council comprises members from various sectors, particularly those in PNG with interests or ties to Europe.

Sullivan highlighted the significance of the 2023 conference, which will spotlight key aspects of the PNG economy and its business landscape. The council envisions a brighter economic future for PNG, with a focus on value-added infrastructure, onshore resource processing, and investments in healthcare and education to benefit all Papua New Guineans.

