Engaging Workshop Strengthens Coconut Industry

The objective was to fortify the Coconut Value Chain (CVC) by uniting key stakeholders, formalizing agreements, articulating commitments, and addressing challenges impeding the industry's growth.

The workshops convened processors, suppliers, financial institutions, and government representatives. They comprehensively discussed contractual agreements, finance facilities, and collaborative frameworks.

Attendees actively participated in sessions designed to foster deeper collaboration and understanding among stakeholders.

Following the workshops, a specialized SME Training session was conducted on March 5th. The session aimed to enhance participants' comprehension of the coconut value chain, improve their financial management skills, provide effective marketing strategies, educate them about sustainable practices, and explore export markets.

The initiative showcased a strategic effort towards nurturing sustainable growth and economic development within PNG's coconut industry.

The collaborative endeavours between the SPC and key stakeholders are poised to yield tangible outcomes, driving forward a resilient and interconnected Coconut Value Chain in the region.