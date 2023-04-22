Empowering Women Through Market Investment

In his address, he emphasized the importance of markets in empowering women and pushing for gender equality in PNG.

He mentioned that 70 percent of vendors in the informal economy are women and that markets sustain a lot of people in terms of income and business.

He revealed NCDC's plans to build more new markets and upgrade existing ones to help families and empower women.

Governor Parkop also stated that gender equality is a constitutional duty that must be upheld to give every man and woman, every boy and girl an equal opportunity to live meaningful and fulfilling lives.