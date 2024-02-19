Empowering Women In STEM

The company, through its PNG LNG Project, continues to champion equal opportunities for women in STEM fields, emphasizing their contributions to innovation and progress.

Despite women comprising only 19 percent of the Papua New Guinean workforce, ExxonMobil PNG is proud to highlight the exceptional women driving success behind the scenes. From discovering new plant species to ensuring the quality of LNG cargo, these women are breaking barriers and making significant strides in STEM.

Aila Keleb-Moy, a Laboratory Quality Assurance Planner at the PNG LNG Plant site laboratory, exemplifies the dedication and expertise of ExxonMobil PNG's female workforce. Hailing from Milne Bay province, Aila oversees critical operations to maintain the highest standards of quality control for LNG and Naphtha cargoes.

Operating in a team where nine out of 16 members are women, Aila underlines the importance of precision and adherence to ExxonMobil's Quality Practices & Guidelines standards.

She credits ExxonMobil PNG for providing an environment conducive to growth and excellence, marking her tenure with the company for a decade.

Aila's career highlights include her participation in an external Quality Practices & Guidelines audit, where she served as the national Quality Coordinator, a testament to her commitment to excellence. Beyond her professional pursuits, Aila enjoys baking and indulging in DIY projects, embodying a well-rounded approach to life.

For aspiring young individuals eager to embark on a career in science, Aila emphasizes the significance of perseverance and purpose. Her journey serves as an inspiration, reflecting the opportunities for growth and impact within a global corporation like ExxonMobil.

As ExxonMobil PNG celebrates the achievements of women in science, it reaffirms its commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the industry, paving the way for future generations of trailblazers.