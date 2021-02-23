Employers urged to register

Chief Executive Officer, Vari Lahui, said there are 830 organisations currently registered to access their employee information through the portal and he looked forward to also welcoming those employers that are yet to register.

Lahui said registration to access the employer portal will allow employers to view their employees’ member details and access online service for quicker remittance of member contributions. This is in line with the promise of continuously improving services and products for the convenience and benefit of members, and this refined process of on boarding new members on the online services provided to members and employers was another example of the enhanced value proposition.

“This improved process will now enable over 1,000 registered employers, both in private and public service throughout Papua New Guinea, to register their non-ncsl employees in real time when updating member details and remitting member contributions on a fortnightly or monthly basis,” he highlighted.

“With this enhanced process, employers will have the opportunity to register their ncsl registered employees with appropriate valid IDs enabling easy access to ncsl products and services.

“All such enhancements are part of improved services to complement ncsl’s recently-launched new corporate look towards realising its vision to be the best electronic bank in the country.”