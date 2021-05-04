Electrification support for PNG

The Edevu hydro power plant, located at Sogeri, is part of the Papua New Guinea Electrification Partnership with Australia, the US, New Zealand and Japan, which aims to achieve 70 percent electrification across the nation by 2030.

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey welcomed the decision, saying it is a big boost to the Marape Government’s electrification plans.

“With only 13 percent of the nation connected to power, this is a very important and ambitious project,” he said.

“We know that the original announcement was made at the APEC meeting. This was a good announcement. But it is one thing to make big announcements and cut ribbons.

“Support from our international friends and allies is critical, and I am grateful that Australia, through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, is coming to the party.”

Ling-Stuckey said the finding would be on concessional terms, including a grant component of $US18 million (K65 million). The financing will be on-lent to PNG Power Ltd, subject to approval by NEC.

The Edevu project will provide the necessary infrastructure to connect new hydropower generation to the Port Moresby Grid, replacing expensive and environmentally harmful diesel generation.

It will also allow sub-stations to be upgraded to enhance grid stability. The financing also provides for PPL to buy and install smartmeters for installation in customer premises.

The Marape Government’s contribution will include the exemption of taxes, duties, levies and fees in relation to materials, services and equipment required for the project.

(Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey during his 2019 meeting with Australian treasurer, Josh Frydenburg, at the IMF annual meetings in Washington)