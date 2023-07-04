Electricity a need for Ihu project

For this reason, the management of the Ihu SEZ have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) to progress feasibility studies on power generation sources.

This is a follow up from the agreement signed between the Ministry of International Trade and Investment and KPHL earlier this year.

“KPHL is happy to collaborate with the Ihu SEZ Development Company to carry out feasibility studies on possible power generation solutions for their particular area,” said KPHL managing director, Wapu Sonk.

“We will look at the most appropriate power solutions for the Ihu SEZ, which could include renewable energy sources such as hydro.”

Managing director of Ihu SEZ Development Company, Peter Kengemar, noted that the Ihu SEZ, established in 2020, lies a geographically and strategically located close of the well heads and pipeline of the Papua LNG Project.

“The SEZ has been designated for industrial downstream processing and as mentioned by Minster Maru earlier this year, SEZ’s will not be visible unless they have access to a source of affordable electricity,” he added.

KPHL will carry out feasibility studies on potential sources for the generation of electricity and make recommendations on those that are commercially viable.

“Whilst it will be the responsibility of the SEZ Development Company to liaise with local landowners, LLGs, the Gulf Provincial Government and the Ministry of the International Trade and Investment as may be necessary to progress the recommended options,” Sonk said.

“As I have said previously, as the national petroleum and energy company, KPHL stands ready to provide appropriate power solutions for the country’s SEZ’s.”