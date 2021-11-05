EHP Women Receive Passbooks

The order for passbooks, printed and assembled in Runcorn, UK, came as a result of a website enquiry to the TALL Group from the Eastern Highlands Sista Helvim Sista Association Incorporated.

The passbooks were delivered to the EHP capital, Goroka.

The Association encourages and educates rural women members who make up nearly 80 percent of the membership.

The passbooks were issued to the women to assist the government address the issue of an ‘unbanked’ population.

Launched with traditional singsing, the Runcorn-printed passbooks will go a long way in helping the women save their money.

As major suppliers of international security printing, TALL Group has encouraged organisations around the world to rely on a committed work force in the UK to provide a wide range of secure documents.

“Distance has proved no obstacle when secure sensitive documents are required,” said the print supplier.

“Coincidentally, the [passbook] order arrived not long after the Cheshire Commonwealth Association [to which TALL is a founding member] ‘Connecting Your Business with Commonwealth’ Zoom Conference, at which British High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Keith Scott, spoke.”