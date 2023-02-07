EHP hails IPA’s establishment

Acting Provincial Administrator, Ipa’e Maniha thanked IPA for choosing the EHP apart from other Highlands provinces.

He said the province was big with a population of almost 800,000 and the Government needed to empower the people by creating business opportunities for them to participate in.

“We have to start creating employment for our people and people must be trained to create their own business. With such services we can help our people to do that.”

Mr Maniha also said that there were many businesses operating in the province but his office was unsure whether these businesses have been registered or not.

He said with the setup of the IPA help desk, the team can conduct spot checks to identify what activities these businesses were conducting and whether they were legally registered and paying taxes.

He said as the Acting PA of the province he would ensure that the help desk was effectively implemented so that IPA can eventually set up a full IPA branch in EHP.

The MoU with EHPA now brings the number of MoUs and IPA help desks established with Provincial Administrations to nine provinces. The IPA will work with other provinces soon starting with Enga, Jiwaka, Chimbu and to Southern Highlands and Hela provinces.

IPA has existing MoUs with its colleague regulatory agencies such as the Internal Revenue Commission, Immigration and Citizenship Services Authority, Customs PNG, Financial Analysis and Supervision Unit (Bank of Papua New Guinea), National Information and Communication Technology Authority, PNG Fraud Directorate, Department of Implementation and Rural Development and National Cultural Commission.

Meantime, IPA Managing Director, Clarence Hoot is calling on other provincial administrations and government agencies to partner with the IPA, so that all government services can be streamlined and delivered to the people in rural communities and provinces so they can equally participate in nation building going forward.