Duma encourages Post logistics

He shared this during the ground-breaking ceremony of Post PNG’s new warehouse, storage and distribution facility at Motukea.

“Compared to your competitors, Post PNG is in a good position to be able to provide cheaper and efficient services at affordable prices for those who want to use your services. Compared to others,” said Minister Duma.

He said Post PNG has a legacy of its origin formation as Post and telegraph continues to own Prime real estate in the country that in itself is an advantage which competitors don’t have.

“The government has a big budget of K20 billion plus and is an entity on its own. There is work out there for Post PNG; and I am pleased as your Minister to here. Despite all the challenges, you have been able to secure an important contract from the department of Health, that should demonstrate to the other departments that our very own Post PNG can provide competitive services at cheaper prices.”

Minister Duma shared that opportunities in logistics are also found at Wafi-Golpu, Pogera Mine, and Ok Tedi Mine as Kumul Mineral Holdings Ltd is an SOE to these Mining companies.

“Meet together and organize and bring in business. I remain committed to seeing what I can do to help push business your way. In the case of logistics’, I’ve seen it go from strength to strength,” added Duma.