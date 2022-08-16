Dulux partners with LCA

The partnership, which will be trialed for a month, will see workers from the Lae Hand Up program be utilised for the upkeep of the market area, while Dulux will provide the necessary tools and equipment.

DuluxGroup PNG’s supply chain and operations manager, Frederick William Slavin, visited the Lae City Authority office on Thursday, August 11th, where the acting LCA chief executive officer, Robin Calistus, briefed him on the Hand Up program.

“Our Hand Up program was initiated by our Member, John Rosso, and it has been very overwhelming, recruiting especially females where they have put their hands up to clean the city,” he stated.

“The Member – the chairman of LCA – has given us a target for the Hand Up program to reach about 3,000 workers.

“So far, for the last four years, we’ve had 4,000. The total referrals were 4,000, total screened were 4,000, and the total database is 3,986.”

Calistus said the Hand Up program specifically targeted marginalised women as it is the mothers who struggle to put food on the table for their families.

Under the program, youth and women who are engaged undergo financial literacy training and get to open their bank accounts with BSP.

Slavin alluded to the principles of the Hand Up program, which has piqued their interest.

“I’m happy to engage,” he told Calistus. “As you’ve said, its given employment to a lot of people, and that’s sort of what we want to do.

“From the Dulux point of view, we want to engage with the community; so it’s helping us. We have a program where we’re trying to recycle some of our wastes. And we’re using that recycled waste to actually fund this program. So it’s actually a 360 turn, which is amazing.

“We’re happy that we’ve reached out and you guys have come back with a solution for us. I think it’s good for the community and good for the company as well.”

Around 20 workers will be engaged in the cleaning and landscaping project, which will cover the four roundabouts at the Snackbar and Market area. The cost from LCA is valued at K62,000 while Dulux will provide about K90,000 worth of tools.

The partnership will run be trialed for a month, but LCA hopes to extend it to a year.