Dr Higgins Is OTML Chairman

OTML today announced the appointment of Dr Higgins and three new directors by its majority shareholder, Kumul Minerals Ok Tedi Ltd (KMOTL) which owns 67 percent of the company.

Dr. Higgins is not new to Ok Tedi having served on the Board as an Independent Director since 2014, and as Chair of the Board’s Safety, Health, Environment and Community (SHEC) Committee.

He was also a former manager of OTML’s Environment Department, led our strategy and logistics teams, and served as managing director of Ok Tedi from 1997 to 2001.

Joining the OTML Board are Nellie James who serves as Chair of Kumul Minerals Holdings Limited (the parent company of KMOTL), Bonny Ninai who serves as Chair of KMOTL and Dr. John Kuwimb who is the Acting Managing Director of Kumul Minerals Holdings Limited.

“Given his extensive international mining experience in senior executive roles working in Australia, Canada, Chile, PNG and the United States, we look forward to Dr. Higgins’ stewardship,” OTML Managing Director and CEO, Musje Werror said.



Dr. Higgins commented: “I recognise that being appointed as Chair of Ok Tedi Mining is a privilege, and I will put my efforts towards supporting the Ok Tedi leadership team and to helping realise the best benefits for Ok Tedi’s stakeholders.”



Mr Werror welcomed Dr. Higgins and the Directors to the Ok Tedi family.