DPE Offers Vital Policies

These policies are vital for the department as it regulates on behalf of the State for the long-term benefit in a way, which is ethical, socially responsible and environmentally sound.

These policies include:

Offshore Operational Policy - Because Oil and Gas Act and Oil and Gas Regulation mainly covers onshore and upstream oil and gas development. The need for policy and policy guidelines and regulation to guide the development of the offshore oil and gas exploration and production is important.

With the Pasca project, the first offshore project in the country is set to get underway in the Gulf Province. Negotiations was completed last month and the agreement signing is pending. With this in progress, the Offshore Operational Policy is vital in this project.

Downstream policy - The current policy framework of the petroleum sector mainly deals with the upstream exploration, drilling and production of petroleum resources. It does not cover the downstream sector of refining of crude oil and processing of natural gas as well as marketing of products derived from the processing of crude oil and natural gas.

Gas Flaring Policy - Controlling the flaring of gas in a controlled manner using appropriate policies and guidelines is very important to ensure oil and gas operations in the country are carried out in manner not wasting gas through flaring or polluting the environment.

Field Abandonment Policy- There is no policy to provide policy guidelines for decommissioning of the oil and gas facilities built in PNG, most of which have already reached their end of life.

Local Content Policy - The idea of local content is enshrined into our constitution, laws and other regulations. However, the implementation of it is lacking. The importance for local content policies for each revenue sector cannot be ignored.

Domestic Market Obligation Policy - A policy on DMO under Section 67 of the Oil and Gas Act, 2000 has been lacking to provide clear policy guidelines for the State to retain a certain percentage of the oil and gas resources for local use.

With this policies in progress the Department of Petroleum and Energy will continue to work where required to improve the policy gaps and improve the regulatory framework in a balanced and acceptable approach.