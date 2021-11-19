Downstream Processing Plans Underway

Minister Schnaubelt who addressed the people of West New Britain at Dami Forestry station recently said as part of the Government’s aim to take back the forestry sector, investors will be given only 50 percent for export permits.

“The new permits that we will be giving out will only be 50 percent for export and the other half must be processed in the country.

“There will be disgruntled developers because most of them would want 100 per cent export but under the agreement for permit, it clearly stipulates that 20 percent must be downstream processing.

Minister Schnaubelt made assurances that as Forest Minister, the buck stopped with him and if Forest Services do not deliver on this, it would will reflect on himself as minister and the Managing Director of the PNGFA, John Mosoro.

The Minister said he would like to see downstream processing taking place in a big way in West New Britain.

“We need investors who will come and work together with PNGFA to invest their capital in the country. This is one of the initiatives that we are working on and I will soon make announcements on these developments,” he said.

Minister Schnaubelt said downstream processing must not just be sawn timber.

“I want some time in the near future that paper and even toilet rolls must be produced in PNG. These are areas that we have not explored but when we talk about downstream processing, it should not be limited to sawn timber but we can process it further.

“The more we go further into processing the more job opportunities we make available for our people.”

He said that work on the changes have already started and already in motion.

“We will pilot it and there will be advantages and disadvantage but it is good to take a step in these developments and hoping that before Christmas we will make announcements.”