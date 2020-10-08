Domestic travel restrictions lifted: PNG Air

Passengers are no longer required to complete Air Passenger Travel Forms (APTF); however they will be issued health forms at the time of check-in to complete and present to health officers upon arrival at their respective destinations.

The issuance of facemasks at gate checks will continue.

“In-flight catering will remain suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions; therefore, we recommend passengers have a meal before your flight,” says the airline.

“PNG Air will continue to provide affordable fares to the people of PNG.

“At present and continuing over the upcoming months, PNG Air will be releasing unbeatable weekly discounted fares to various destinations within PNG. PNG Air will also be working closely with hotel operators to help promote tourism in the country.”