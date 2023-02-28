Districts called to empower women in business

Prime Minister and Tari-Pori MP, James Marape made this call during the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Women’s Micro Bank Ltd (Mama Bank) to bring about financial inclusion and a revolving credit scheme for women involved in MSMEs in Tari-Pori last week.

He announced that the Government was looking to extend the scope of its SME lending, apart from Bank South Pacific and National Development Bank, to involve other financial agencies like Women’s Micro Bank.

He said if Tari-Pori could do so, there was no reason why other districts could not do so, when all had the same amount of district funds allocated to them.

“Lead all our mothers into the MSME sector, leading a mother into this sector is anchoring the welfare of the family, and when the family is okay, society is okay, country is okay. When you (districts) partner with this sort of programme (Women’s Micro Bank), genuine people out there are engaged.

“It incubates them and gets them going for the next mile in as far as businesses are concerned. I commend the other nine districts who are partnering Women’s Micro Bank and encourage all other districts out there to get involved,” Marape stated.

He said Tari-Pori DDA last year spent K1 million on women MSMEs in the district and this year would spend another K1 million.