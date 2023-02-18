District plans to cure vanilla on island

The Member says the district is made of island communities. Land is limited and thus, entering into mass plantation projects would not work for the district.

“In contrast to the rest of the country, you have the land availability. The land is so huge, so vast and you are able to do huge plantations whether it be coconut, coffee, tea, oil palm, you name them. We are from the island and our land is very much limited. To go into mass plantation, you would actually out phase everyone else, remove them to occupy that land where they, so land is very limited,” said MP Leonard.

The Samarai-Murua District Development Authority has partnered with the Seventh-day Adventist church-run organization, Adcare Foundation, to train locals on vanilla farming. In December of 2021, the DDA gave over K200,000 for this program.

“So Adcare, I’ve chosen them because of the faith-based, they are everywhere and they are in the rural setting. They are the ideal organization to bring down that idea right down to where the people are. So they can use, the churches where they are established to roll out their idea and to encourage the church members to be engaged. There is already a connectivity. There is already an established network through the church and the church members.”

MP Leonard says the construction of a vanilla curing plant is taking place starting this month of February. The curing plant will be built the Bwagaoia station on Misima Island. Farmers from Misima, Rossel, Sudest and even Woodlark will be able to access this facility.

“So that we can produce the top range, vanilla cured beans and sell it at a better price. They bring it in and the machine will process it, cure it. After curing it, they grade it, they weigh it, and they can now buy from the farmers.

The MP said, “I want to encourage my people to engage in vanilla farming, because it is a low volume but high value crop, so it’s very good for our local farmers.”