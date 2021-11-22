Digital Transformation Impacts MSMEs

When presenting at the National ICT Summit, he spoke about what MSME was about and what it does to help engage entrepreneurs in upskilling businesses, while being contributing factors to the ever-growing economy.

Mr Yaninen said the mission of the MSME is to advocate for the voice of the small business sectors, helping to establish entrepreneurs and small businesses, grow and prosper and finally helping to connect members to new markets and provide access to markets.

When looking at the Gender of Owners, 61.5 percent of members are male, 35 percent are female and the balance is co-owned. There is a significant male dominance in the sector and he went on to discuss how technology can assist.

He said that in the industry sector there are members in a range of industries, predominantly professional services and retail, agriculture and then virtually other sectors.

The MSME made a survey of their members and found that 44.5 percent of the members wanted some form of capacity building.

“They wanted us to help them improve their businesses by offering resources and training, and this is particularly because of the fact that the majority of our membership, our people, mostly are illiterate.

“Moreover, because of very low literacy levels, numeracy levels, they are not able to access many of the basic services out there, 25 percent required marketing and 25 percent required advocacy,” Mr Yaninen said.

The government’s vision for SMEs is a 15-year plan in place that by the year 2030:

1. Grow SME population from 49,500 to 500, 00 new SMEs

2. Increase SME employment from just under 300, 000 (291,346 to 2000, 000)

3. Increase GDP contribution of SMEs from 6 percent to 50 percent

When looking at these ambitious targets from the government, Mr Yaninen said there is a lot of opportunity to see where technology can be used as an enabler to achieve this.

He said that being in the age of COVID, lessons were learnt from the experience and how technology can be used in addressing challenges faced.

Their research found that 75 percent of small businesses lost revenue and there were movement restrictions during the lockdown last year. Technology helped by moving to online trading, online buying and selling and fulfillment.

There was a loss of productivity and the solution given was by working from home. Unfortunately, the internet is not available to many MSMEs. Even though the corporate sector showed that many people were able to dial in, use emails and continue working. Sadly, this option was not available to many MSMEs.

Mr Yaninen said that there was also a lack of data and it was difficult for the government and decision makers to formulate a response to COVID, when they were trying to come up with an economic stimulus package to assist the sector.

In addition, that information was very difficult to come by. For example, when the United Nations did their Socio Economic impact of COVID on PNG, it took them a year to gather the data and report. Therefore, there was a lack of data and technology can be used effectively for data collection.

“For many MSMEs particularly in the agriculture sector, they have lost their produce and supply chains being disrupted and vegetables became rotten. This could have been alleviated by having technology, automating all the supply chains.”

Mr Yaninen hopes to get more people tuned in to the world of entrepreneurship as an alternative to formal employment and urged the Government to upskill and grow SMEs.