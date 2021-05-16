Digital Payment MOU Signed

BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming said this is the first of such MoU with any government department.

“These payment gateway modes would appropriately suit different paying sectors of the population of which some are rural based suited with mobile payment mode and Kiosk which would be made available in all cash offices and popular and common public access points, while online will suit city residents and overseas paying clients,” Mr Fleming said.

Non-tax fee payments such as police clearance, fines, bails, passports and renewals, land rentals, migration services fees and work permits, mining and petroleum exploration licenses and petroleum retention and development licenses and other domestic recurring fees and charges, can be made through this Digital Payment Solution.

BSP General Manager Digital – Nuni Kulu said the Payment Solution will allow for transparent payment tracing, increases government’s payment reach across the country, saving them time and cost while enhances customer’s experience and Government Service delivery.

“The Department of Finance’s Website Portal is custom-made to capture wide range of government services, boosting revenue generation and drive cashless transactions through online payments,” Ms Kulu added.

Finance Secretary Dr. Ken Ngangan said the payment solution would result in the collection of Non-Tax Revenue in a timely manner, and improve the government’s efforts of revenue collections to meet the government’s budget needs.

Photo courtesy: BSP