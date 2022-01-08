Digicel Rewards Valued Customers

The winners were part of Digicel 2021 Christmas Promotion ‘Win Your Share in Over 1 Million in Cash and Prizes’, which ended yesterday, Friday January 7.

The promotion was from November 19-December 31, 2021, customers who have been topping up with K5 or more or purchased a Wowi 4G LTE Extreme smartphone or 1TOK Prime bundle had their numbers included on the grand prize draw yesterday.

“This promotion has now ended and we are excited to draw the three grand prize winners. It has been an amazing promotion, so many people entered the draw. Thank you all for being great customers of Digicel,” said Digicel’s Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Lorna McPherson.

The grand prize was, K50,000, K30,000 and K20,000 respectively and was awarded to Digicel’s three valued customers, whose numbers were randomly selected to win any of the three cash prizes. The winners were:

Charles Kome, Mendi- K50,000

Frank Boreo, Kairuru Island, ESP-K30,000

Julius Kelly, Kamkumung, Lae - K20,000

With this Christmas promotion, Digicel customers were given a ‘Chance to Win Their share in Over 1 Million in Cash and Prizes’. From guaranteed Shake to win daily in the My Digicel app, to a massive grand prize and weekly prizes. With the promotion, Digicel customers were awarded a chance to Win Big by;

Buying a WoWi 4G LTE Extreme Smartphone for only K99 Topping up with K5 or More

By doing these, customers were given a chance to win daily prizes in the MyDigicel app (for Shake to Win) and weekly prizes of K1000 cash, 4G Smartphones, water tanks and gensets.

Digicel had awarded a total of 30 lucky winners from across the country, Southern, Momase, Highlands to the Niugini Islands from its weekly Christmas draws, who have each won either K1000 cash, a smartphone, water tank or gensets. Digicel topping the promotion with the grand prize winners.