Digicel provides reliable internet service to Holiday Inn

The hotels are two of Papua New Guinea’s leading hotels under Kumul Hotels Limited.

The ‘Direct Fibre to Business’ provides dedicated internet access through Digicel’s fibre network with microwave redundancy which guarantees more uptime, availability and stability of the Hotel’s internet services.

The hotels are now able to better serve their guests by providing them with the additional benefit of stable, consistent high speed Wi-Fi connections, with zero to minimal internet down time.

Area General Manager of IHG Hotels & Resort Mauro Leone said, “We know today’s travellers are on the move and looking for options that are high quality and convenient, which is why we offer complimentary Wi-Fi with our rates.

“This upgrade will guarantee our internet service offering is the best in market, we extend complimentary Wi-Fi with our long-term rental agreements,” he added.

With the increased reliability and speed, hotel staff can now download and upload files at the fastest speeds, increasing their day-to-day efficiencies in digital communications connecting and engaging with their head office and suppliers at a much faster rate than before.

Digicel’s Head of Business Solutions for PNG, Charlie Clementson said Digicel is proud to be providing this service to these hotels, its long-standing customer via its Fibre network.

“Customers staying at Holiday Inn Express Port Moresby and Holiday Inn & Suites Port Moresby can expect world class internet and a very reliable service.

“Digicel’s ‘Fibre To The Business’ product provides the Holiday Inn Express Port Moresby and Holiday Inn & Suites Port Moresby with the fastest and most resilient dedicated internet service in the country.

In addition to ensuring the hotels and their customers are always connected, Digicel has also set up a dedicated redundant Microwave connection which will allow the two hotels’ network design to provide internet connections that will exceed its customers’ expectations.