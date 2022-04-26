Digicel partners with PNG Air

Through this partnership that was launched today at the PNGAIR head office in Port Moresby, PNGAIR customers can now book and pay for their tickets using CellMoni without having to travel to the PNGAIR offices or travel agencies. An online booking can be made through the PNG Air website (www.pngair.com.pg). An online booking can be made through the PNG Air Customer Care on 16 111 and select the CellMoni payment option.

CEO of Digicel PNG, Colin Stone commented that Digicel is delighted to collaborate with PNG AIR to provide the technology to allow customers to make remote payments and cash collection across Papua New Guinea.

Mr. Stone said this partnership reinforces Digicel’s continued commitment of investing in PNG with innovative products and services, especially to marginalized, rural and remote communities that have difficulty in accessing financial services. PNG Air customers who are also Digicel customers will experience the ease and comfort of paying for airline tickets from the comfort of their home or office. As we say in Digicel, we are better together,” said Stone.

“The CellMoni service spans through all of PNG similar to the Digicel network, providing financial inclusion into the market place for those that are unable to access formal financial solutions.” He added.

On behalf of PNG Air, Chief commercial officer, Simon Pitt said PNG Air is also delighted to partner with Digicel.

“PNGAIR is delighted to be partnering with Digicel with the introduction of CellMoni as a form of payment for our air tickets. Our customers will have more convenience as they connect with their families and businesses across Papua New Guinea,” Pitt said.

PNG Air customers nationwide have mostly used hard cash to purchase tickets in most of the 22 outlets throughout the country. This poses risk for both the customer and PNGAIR sales agents.

“So with the network of Cell Moni agents that Digicel has, which I think is about 1300, it’s just a massive step up in our distribution. It extends our reach across the country, and being able to talk to Papua New Guineans in the villages, without having to walk to the local airport or to the travel agents, which could be many hours for some people to walk that far with large amount of cash. They’ll have to have it secure in their CellMoni wallet,” he added.

In terms of educating the people in using e-technology, Steven said Papua New Guineans are already using CellMoni and they need confidence in buying utility or services and airline ticket is a large item and buy using the same CellMoni wallet they’ll have more confidence in making decision on large purchases.

As PNG Air marks 35 years of connecting Papua New Guinea in 2022, the decision to add CellMoni Payments is both a timely and strategic one. PNG Air Acting Chief Executive officer, Mr. Stanley Stevens said, “By having CellMoni as a form of payment for tickets, our customers now have the flexibility and more ways to pay for their PNG Air tickets. The bridge that CellMoni provides is beneficial as it enables us to connect more Papua New Guineans with their families, wantoks and businesses all across PNG.”

Below are the steps for booking PNG Air tickets and making payments with CellMoni:

Call PNG AIR Customer Care on 1611 or visit the www.pngair.com.pg website and book your flight, next select ‘I want to pay with CellMoni’. Visit any of the 1,300 CellMoni Agents across PNG to deposit cash to the value of your airline ticket in your CellMoni wallet. Make payment using your Digicel phone Dial *888#

Select Option 4. Payments

Select Option 1. Pay Bill

Select Option 4. PNG Air

Enter CellMoni Payment Reference number

(shown on the booking confirmation)

Enter Amount

Enter CellMoni PIN to complete transaction

There is no additional charge and customers will save time and money when paying with Digicel CellMoni.

CellMoni is a digital wallet from Digicel, which allows everyone to avail of digital payments without the need to have a formal bank account. This means facilitating faster and safer financial transactions, which has the potential to significantly increase the financial inclusion in the country as well as improve the livelihood of its citizens no matter where they are across Papua New Guinea.

CellMoni is available wherever the Digicel Network is available and is extendable to all Digicel mobile customers. It is easy to use, safe and secure.