Digicel Pacific and MKA Celebrating Cultural Heritage

Ms McPherson expressed her enthusiasm for the long-standing collaboration, highlighting the importance of preserving and honoring cultural heritage.

As a Scottish native with a profound appreciation for heritage, she emphasized the significance of cultural preservation, drawing parallels between her Scottish roots and the rich traditions of Papua New Guinea. She commended the Motu Koita people for their dedication to showcasing and safeguarding their cultural legacy.

KimJosh Damuri, Former Miss Hiri Hanenamo 2023, conveyed her gratitude for Digicel Pacific's unwavering support as the platinum sponsor of this year's festival.

Damuri also announced Digicel’s comprehensive sponsorship package totaling K538,600, including K10,000 in cash prizes for the Hiri Hanenamo competition.

McPherson elaborated on Digicel's commitment to education, highlighting the scholarship component of the sponsorship aimed at empowering the winner to pursue further education and contribute to their community.

Damuri is also a recipient of Digicel's scholarship program and is yet to complete her studies with one more year to go.

Furthermore, McPherson revealed that this year's festival will feature SMS voting for the first time, encouraging people’s participation and engagement.

The Hiri Moale Festival, scheduled for March 22nd to 24th, promises to be a vibrant celebration of culture, tradition, and community spirit, thanks to the enduring partnership between Digicel Pacific and the Motu Koita Assembly.

As the festivities prepare to mark five decades of cultural heritage, the collaborative efforts of these organizations serve as a testament to the enduring importance of preserving and promoting cultural identity.