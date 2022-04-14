Digicel Launch “Mad Moni” Promotion

The promotion will give customers a chance to win cash daily, weekly and also a grand cash prize, plus loads of daily free credit winners.

Customers will simply top up K5 or more or buy any 4G smartphone and they automatically qualify for a chance to win their share of the K500,000 cash and credits giveaway.

The “Mad Moni” promotion offers Digicel customers a massive grand prize of K100, 000 cash to one lucky customer, four lucky customers will be awarded K50,000 cash each, while 100 customers will each walk away with K1000 in cash.

Loads of free credits will be given away daily to lucky customers who have topped up with K5 or more or have purchased a 4G Smartphone.

Digicel PNG Senior Vice President, Lorna McPherson said, “At Digicel we continue to bring to our loyal customers nationwide great promotions and this month, we are excited to offer to them an opportunity to win and be rewarded with their share in over K500,000 in cash and credit.

“Our “Mad Moni” promotion is easy and allows more customers to be winners of various cash prizes ranging from K1, 000 to K50,000 and K100, 000, and they will also have the chance to win and enjoy free credits daily with Digicel”.

With the Digicel “Mad Moni” promotion, for every top up of K5 or more, customers will earn a valid entry into the weekly and the grand cash prize draw.

The more customers top up, the more chances they will have to win. Top up methods that can be used to be eligible for a chance to win in the K500,000 cash and credits includes; Flex Card Top ups, Electronic Credit Top ups, Bank Credit Top ups, Cellmoni and Online Top ups.

Customers purchasing any 4G Smartphone at any Digicel outlet will also earn a valid entry in the “Mad Moni” promotional draws. In addition, customers who purchase the WoWi 4G LTE Ultra smartphone will also receive 50GB Data and 24hrs of free talk.

Digicel encourages all customers to participate in the “Mad Moni” promotion and grab their chance to win their share in over K500,000 in cash and credits.

Remember, you must be a Digicel customer to participate in the “Mad Moni” promotion and to be a winner of bikpla cash and bikpla moni.

Customers can visit Digicel PNG to learn more about the ‘Mad Moni’ promotion.