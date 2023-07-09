Digicel gifts loyal TV customers

The promotion commencing on June 1st had ended on July 5th, 2023. The winners were announced on Friday 7th of July at the Digicel head office.

Digicel through the promo made it possible for its customers to experience its Digicel TV service by purchasing a postpaid service plan (40, 60 or 80 channel plan) to qualify to win.

The promotion was applicable to TV customers who activate a new postpaid service plan including;

Any new sign-ups

Prepaid-to postpaid converted customers

Customers who have disconnected service for more than 6 months and wish to reconnect service.

Customers will never miss a moment through Digicel TV.