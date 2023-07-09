 

Digicel gifts loyal TV customers

08:57, July 9, 2023
Thanks to Digicel, Loretta Bofkunim and Wally Noki were lucky winners with Digicel TV postpaid service State of Origin Promotion, with each winner walking away with K2,800.

The promotion commencing on June 1st had ended on July 5th, 2023. The winners were announced on Friday 7th of July at the Digicel head office.

Digicel through the promo made it possible for its customers to experience its Digicel TV service by purchasing a postpaid service plan (40, 60 or 80 channel plan) to qualify to win.

The promotion was applicable to TV customers who activate a new postpaid service plan including;

  • Any new sign-ups
  • Prepaid-to postpaid converted customers
  • Customers who have disconnected service for more than 6 months and wish to reconnect service.

Customers will never miss a moment through Digicel TV.

