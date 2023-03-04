Digicel CellMoni promo winners announced

The Back to School promotion launched on the 17th of January and ended on 12th of February had provided Digicel Customers using their CellMoni wallets an opportunity to qualify to win.

To qualify to win, CellMoni customers simply had to send money, pay their utility bills, buy Digicel Top-up or Data bundles, or purchase a PNG Air ticket using their CellMoni wallet. By completing any of these transactions CellMoni Customer would automatically qualify to be 1 of 5 lucky customers to win K3, 500 each for Back to School.

The draw took place at Digicel’s headquarters in Port Moresby on Monday 13th February and DFSL is happy to announce and congratulate the following five winners of the CellMoni Back to School Promotion:

Rejoysen Peinowin - Vanimo, West Sepik Province. Agnes Mong - Rabaul, East New Britain Province. Vio Posu - Central Province. Joy Eremas - National Capital District. Yamba Yoko - Lae, Morobe Province.

Digicel CellMoni thanks all customers who participated in the Back to School Promotion and encourage CellMoni customers to look out for more exciting promotions from CellMoni; as we aim to further the Digital transformation of PNG and the financial inclusion of excluded population.

DFSL aims to build an inclusive cashless economy by providing everybody the opportunity to benefit from financial tools that can be accessed through their Digicel phones.

CellMoni is an electronic wallet that allows Digicel customers and businesses to store, receive and perform financial transactions.