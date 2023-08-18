Digicel Awarded Fastest Network in PNG

To determine this award, Ookla analyzed consumer-initiated tests taken on Speedtest® using modern devices across all major operators in the country. The results of the analysis by Ookla confirms that Digicel achieved the fastest overall mobile speeds in Papua New Guinea during the time period.

Digicel PNG’s CEO, Colin Stone expressed; “this Award is truly one of great importance as it provides our customers, both Business & Consumers the confidence in their decision to choose Digicel. Digicel has always promised to provide a superior network to the people of Papua New Guinea and today our teams can celebrate the fruition of this promise with the Fastest Speed Award from Ookla®, a global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications, and technologies.”

Mr. Stone further remarked, “Winning the Ookla Speedtest Awards™ of Fastest Mobile Network, is testament of the constant hard work and determination of the Digicel PNG team and it is with great pride and pleasure I extend sincere gratitude and thanks to all the Digicel staff across Papua New Guinea. We will continue to build and expand the network and ensure every customer across PNG continues to enjoy world class connectivity and unparalleled speeds.

“After conducting an in-depth analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest, Digicel has been named the Fastest Mobile Network in Q1-Q2 2023 by Ookla’s Speedtest Awards,” said Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis. “This prestigious award is given to mobile network operators that demonstrate exceptional speed and performance in comparison to other major mobile networks in their market for Q1-Q2 2023. We are thrilled to acknowledge Digicel for this achievement, which is the result of their unwavering focus on delivering a superior network experience to their customers."

The Speedtest Awards for top providers in speed are determined using a Speed Score™ that incorporates a measure of each provider’s download and upload speed to rank network speed performance. Tests used to calculate the Speed Score exclusively come from “modern devices,” which are devices capable of connecting to the market’s fastest generally available technology. Digicel’s Speed Score during the award period was 33.24.

