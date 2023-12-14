DIGICEL’S CELLMONI ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH KLICKEX

Through this partnership, CellMoni’s vast customer base will be able to receive money transfers from Australia and New Zealand directly to their CellMoni wallet via the KlickEx online portal - https://digicel.klickexpacific.com/

Speaking at the announcement, Digicel PNG Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ketan Mehta said, “We are thrilled to partner with KlickEx to launch the inward international money transfer, allowing customers to receive money directly into their CellMoni wallet from family and friends living in Australia and New Zealand”.

Mr Mehta said: “The launch of international money transfer is another milestone in our commitment to expand the CellMoni product portfolio with innovative solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and their experience. If CellMoni customers are expecting to receive transfers from Australia and New Zealand, they need to inform their family and friends to use KlickEx to send them the cash for them to receive the money instantly into their CellMoni wallet. Once the cash is received CellMoni customers can now take advantage of over 1,000 Agents across PNG to withdraw the cash or use it for any of the services available with CellMoni.”

Ben Kealy, Chief Executive Officer at KlickEx, echoed this sentiment, “This collaboration between KlickEx and Digicel’s CellMoni is a significant stride towards harnessing the power of mobile money to facilitate money transfers into Papua New Guinea”.

Mr Kealy concluded by saying: “KlickEx has been successfully offering similar service across the Pacific region into Tonga; Samoa; Fiji and Vanuatu in partnership with Digicel Pacific since 2009. KlickEx keeps costs low and exchange rates extremely competitive across all Digicel Pacific territories - so more money makes it home to family and friends”.