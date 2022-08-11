Destinations Partnership Renewed

KCG first came on board as a partner with Destinations in 2020. The renewal of this partnership now brings the total Destinations corporate partners to 10.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Alabaster, welcomed the KCG renewal, highlighting the importance of partnering with more organisations to add further value to the Loyalty Program and its members.

“Having partnerships with a wide range of organisations allow Destinations members more options to either earn or redeem points across a variety of consumer goods in addition to airline tickets,” he stated.

Members must present their Destinations membership cards at the time of purchase in order to redeem points on specific KCG products.

KCG Managing Director, Benjamin Frame, said: “KCG is pleased to extend the partnership with Air Niugini Loyalty Program, and we look forward to seeing Destination members utilising the opportunity of redeeming points on selected products.”

Air Niugini’s Destinations Loyalty Program currently has over 123,000 active members since it was launched in August 2009.

Visit Air Niugini Destinations website www.destinations.com.pg for more information.