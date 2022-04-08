Design Comp Winners Announced

The competition has been going for three years, it was launched in November 2020 and since then has received much traction with entrants sending in submissions from all over the country.

Jacks of PNG held a presentation to announce the winners of the PNG Design Competition by Jacks of PNG. The winning designs will be showcased in the clothing seen on the racks in all Jacks of PNG outlets.

CPL Group Chairman, Stan Joyce commended Jacks of PNG for this initiative and thanked the media for the coverage provided as it was imperative to get this type of exposure for artists and this initiative, and applauded the judges of the competition saying of the 52 entrants it would have been difficult to select the current winners.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity but first I would like to thank the artists themselves, some of them here today actually submitted their designs into this competition without them they are the true heroes of the door and it’s a wonderful competition. Jacks does gives the opportunity for what we call “wearable art”.

“It is a big trend around the world and PNG is right up there in terms of its design and its concepts that it’s able to do. So when companies like these are able to give these opportunities to Papua New Guinean artists to express their art, it’s a great thing to be happening,” said Stan Joyce.

He thanked all the other entrants that submitted saying that the fact that they design was accepted and submitted makes them a winner as well and urged them to continue to create their wonderful art.

Designer and Artist, Tabu Warupi is one of the three judging panel for the competition and she expressed that it was a difficult task when selecting from a large number of talented artists.

“Great artwork to judge from, first of all without getting too technical we looked at the originality of the work and it’s just amazing the amount of talent we have out there.”

A total of K50,000 was invested into this event and the main objective of the competition was to create a platform where local artists and designers could showcase their talents.

The winners of the competition each won K2000 and they are:

First Place- 62-year-old, John Tau Boga Gabagaba village who dedicated his win to his brother who passed away two weeks ago.

Second- Louis Savina from Rigo who just completed his studies in China in Aeronautical engineering and

Third- Michael Vagi of Tubusereia village happily married with two kids.

Jacks of PNG plans to launch the winning designs in November 2022. Upon discussion to use any designs from any designer, Jacks will contact the designer for further arrangement to use their designs at a fair and reasonable fee.