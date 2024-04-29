Deal sealed to enhance fisheries sector

The agreement, which marks over a decade of partnership between the two agencies, aims to streamline regulatory enforcement and promote sustainable development within these vital sectors.

This collaboration initially focused on the export of live lobsters to Australia starting in 2009 and has since adapted to address global trade dynamics, including vital histamine testing for tuna exports to the European Union, which began under a 2017 MoU.

Friday's (April 26) signing indicates a renewed commitment with NFA dedicating K1 million to support technical areas such as infrastructure, lab equipment, and staff training.

Additionally, the funds will aid in the engagement of consultants for lab accreditation and enhance fish disease surveillance.

The partnership reaffirms both agencies' commitment to fostering trade opportunities, enhancing biosecurity, and economically developing the nation's fisheries through responsible practices.