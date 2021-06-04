Deal Sealed for Agri Development

The signing on Monday includes aggregators, Agro Tech, Jiwaka Organic Food Framers Cooperative Society, Kale Fruits and Vegetables, JP Investments, Organic Farm Fresh, Pak’s Supply and Simbu Farmers Marketing Ltd.

FPDA General Manager, Mark Worinu said the agreement is a milestone for the project and its key partners to pave way for implementation to begin.

He said FPDA has trusted the lead aggregators and have signed the agreement that will help the farmers during these challenging times.

The Project Manager for MVF, Robert Lutulele said the project would provide support in terms of family farm training for 25,000 farming households in the targeted provinces.

The project covers Western Highlands, Jiwaka, Simbu, Eastern Highlands and Morobe provinces for fresh produce partnerships while East New Britain for galip nut partnerships.