Deal to address fuel issues

The new deal was signed between representatives of Mineral Resources Development Company (MRDC) and a subsidiary of ExxonMobil.

MRDC Managing Director and CEO, Augustine Mano, said this signing unlocks the ability for MRDC to access ExxonMobil’s regional technical experts to help the State address recurring fuel supply issues.

“Building upon our long-standing partnership with ExxonMobil, this agreement will help us to increase the reliability of jet fuel supply in PNG,” Mano said.

“High-quality fuel would be imported from ExxonMobil’s Singapore refinery and be stored and distributed from new tanks we will construct.

“This milestone marks another step toward helping secure our energy future.”

Chairperson and Managing Director of ExxonMobil PNG Limited, Tera Shandro, stated that ExxonMobil has a rich history in not only the upstream production of natural gas and oil, but also in the production of refined products like diesel and jet fuel.

“We are thrilled to be working with the state and MRDC to help them provide reliable, quality fuel products for Papua New Guinea,” said Shandro.