DDA Business Ambitious

The company is owned by six Local Level Governments who each hold 4% shares, whilst the NDDA is the majority shareholder with a 76% stake in the company.

NAL Chief Executive Officer Hosea Kalis said, “We want to acquire assets and to build the company to have a strong value to negotiate with the bank to bring more development. This will enable the development of agriculture to enable people to have access to money and services in the community.”

Kalis explained that NAL belongs to the people of Namatanai.

“We are working with Minister (Walter) Schnaubelt to deliver his vision and dreams to make Namatanai a model and successful district. We have plans to build more sub-buying points in the district so that the model of having the banking system and all the services will be put in place in Namatanai.

“This is just the start. Eventually we will have supermarkets, banks and all the services built in the sub-buying points so it becomes a one stop shop for everyone.

Namatanai District Administrator Neville Tomon said the NDDA has continued to deliver projects according to the government procurement processes.

“Let’s continue to support the current leadership to ensure that there is service delivery at the wards, Local Level Governments (LLGs), districts and the country,” Tomon said.