Day 2 – Biosecurity Bill Workshop

Lead agency, the National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority (NAQIA), covered parts 1-7 in the opening workshop on Tuesday, July 11th, while parts 8-10, which include internal security, biosecurity during agricultural production and biosecurity authority of Papua New Guinea, were discussed today at the National Agricultural Research Institute at Bubia, outside Lae city.

“The whole consultation with our stakeholders is to inform them or let them know what to expect of the biosecurity bill when it is enacted,” said NAQIA’s policy and planning manager, Hunter Moi.

“Basically, the introductory part of the bill, we tried to explain to our stakeholders and the public what biosecurity is. And biosecurity is basically the process of minimising risks of introduction, establishment and spread of pests and diseases that are of biosecurity concern.

“Pests and diseases affecting animals and plants, including those that will consequentially affect human health, for instance, rabies – those are animal diseases that affect humans. And also, bird flu, which is transmitted from animals to humans.”

Moi pointed out that while biosecurity largely affects agricultural goods, it also encompasses other renewable resources such as fisheries and forestry.

“That’s why you’ll find that the stakeholders here are not only from the agriculture sector but also the aquatic sector; people from fisheries are here as well.

“Today’s session we covered various areas of biosecurity like emergencies, pests and diseases, when it comes in, what do we do. And as the day goes on, you will notice that there are certain areas that our people will cover in terms of animal health, animal production and other plant production areas.”

Tomorrow, the final parts of the biosecurity bill that will come under scrutiny are ‘enforcement’, which is part 11, and ‘miscellaneous provisions’ – part 12.

Part 11 lists a range of offences under the bill, such as the ‘general offence’ of obstruction and provision of false information, ‘failure to comply with biosecurity measures’ and ‘dereliction of duty by officers’. It also outlines the civil, administrative and criminal penalties that apply to such offences.

The final part of the bill contains rules relating to restitution, dispute settlement with trading partners and it also lists the existing legislation or provisions to be repealed or saved.