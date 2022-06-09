DAL New Corporate Plan Underway

This was according to the Acting Secretary, Dr. Nelson Simbiken at the 4th World Food Safety Day this week.

The key to establishing restructuring the department is through a Corporate Plan and sector plan which is DAL does not have as mentioned by Dr. Simbiken.

He s the last good sector plan that was in place was the National Agriculture Development Plan back in 2006.

Dr Simbiken shared that they have been trying to integrate government policies but did not have a set focus on how we deliver, how to attract resources and bring investment.

“In the next few months we will be launching the DAL Corporate plan. It will be the first corporate plan, 2023 to 2027. We are targeting to launch it at the end of this month. We are going to review the NADP, Policy expenditure and sustainable development goals and integrate this 20-year plan.”