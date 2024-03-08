Daigul looks to rice for Food Security

Manager of the Food Security Program, Grey Tuno states that since last year with partnership from the National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) they have planted and harvested taro, cassava and now rice has come into season.

Mr. Tuno states that when they first arrived in Daigul, he sought out families within the surrounding communities that plant and harvest rice, however, due to having no mill in the area their rice harvests have been collecting dust in stored away bags.

Last year MaRA had purchased two portable rice mills which Mr. Tuno took to the villages to test them out and according to him, the villagers stared in awe as the processed rice fell out from the mill.

They chorused in amazement, “Displa em hau ol waitman save mekim rais na yumi save baim long stoa na kaikai? Ai, yumi tu i ken wokim na salim o kaikai tu na bai yumi no inap long westim moni”.

Currently, youths and mothers from the neighboring villages of Siriar, Saboro, Vidaro, Dugumor, Daigul, Tobenam and Potex flock to the rice fields daily to assist Mr. Grey and his officers in harvesting and replant rice. There have been so many of them that they schedule each group for a turn. They have been doing this just as assistance without getting paid for they have seen many positive changes in the communities since MaRA had infiltrated the area.

Agai Mamangal a youth from Siriar village attested to the positive contributions done by MaRA in the neighboring impacted communities. Mr. Mamangal stated that sports for youths have always been supported, even in women's groups and church and minor groups. That is why it has always been safe and the youths there are heavily involved in working with MaRA to ensure food security is a priority program.

Recent developments have seen disease-resistant bananas being planted and a new collaboration with Kokonas Indastri Koperesen (KIK) to plant coconuts in the distribution centre.

Proper housing facilities will now be erected for MaRA staff on-site to continue in their quest to obtain a variety of food crops to plant on the 244 hectares of land for the Manam Internally Displaced People living in Mangem, Potzdam and Asuramba Care Centres.