Cut import of bulb Onion

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Aiye Tambua, strongly believes the increase in growing of bulb onions can give opportunities to local farmers.

“Going forward we want to ban small things like onion, if we can grow them in the country why should we import more of that, so after 2-3 years if this product is gets off the road we might cut 50% of importation of onions so we give opportunity to our local farmers who are on the ground, local mothers who are on the ground so that they can earn more money in their pocket”, he stated.

He added that this has been the government’s long-time vision to make sure that agriculture is our livelihood. He shared that 80% of PNG’s population are agriculturists farming and only 20% are working and paying taxes.

“If you see this year’s budget, the government has actually allocated a lot of money in terms of agriculture to move our industry forward, we are trying to revive old run down plantations to revive them and move them forward but one area that we did not really focus on Olericulture.

“On that same note, I also want to encourage other corporate organizations to follow what BAT is doing especially other sectors in Oil, gas and mine sector to put more money in agriculture, don’t put more money in law and order but in agriculture that way you will solve law and order at the same time,” said Minister Tambua.