Credit Corporation staff complete leadership training

The Program is designed to cultivate the leadership skills of employees across various levels within the organization. The program focuses on equipping participants with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate the dynamic business landscape successfully.

Throughout the program, participants engage in a series of interactive sessions and real-world scenarios, addressing key leadership competencies such as strategic communication, effective delegation, constructive feedback and managing performance.

The program is aligned with Credit Corporation's values and objectives, ensuring that participants are well-prepared to contribute to the company's ongoing success.

The eight staff were recognized for their achievements in a graduation ceremony held on 10 November 2023. Each participant received a certificate of completion to commemorate their hard work and dedication to personal and professional development.

Credit Corporation chief executive officer and APP Founder, Danny Robinson applauded the staff for their commitment to the program.

"The Accelerate Performance Program is a testament to our belief in the value of investing in our people. As our staff members successfully complete this program, we look forward to witnessing the tangible impact of their enhanced leadership skills on our organization. I am confident that these graduates will contribute to the continued success and growth of Credit Corporation."

Credit Corporation tax analyst, Minnie Banimbi, was part of the 2023 APP Cohort. She said, “APP has been an incredible journey of self-discovery and skill enhancement. It provided me with valuable insights into effective leadership, equipping me with the tools to navigate challenges and drive positive change. I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to apply these newfound skills in my role here at Credit Corporation.”

Since the program’s inception in 2021, a total of 29 Credit Corporation staff have completed the leadership program.