Credit Corp welcomes resolution

The resolutions seek among other things, the removal of Sydney Yates as a Director of Credit Corporation.

Credit Corp (PNG) Ltd has welcomed the resolution but states that it is the prerogative of the Board to appoint the Chair and he retains their full support.

The Board respects the right of shareholders to requisition resolutions in accordance with the law.

The Board is considering the substance, form and validity of the proposal and will update the market in due course.

“As a Director and Chairman, Mr Yates has shown strong and successful leadership since joining the Board in June 2018 and has led the Group proactively throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Danny Robinson, Interim CEO of Credit Corp Ltd.

He said Mr Yates was re-elected as a Director at last year’s AGM for a further three years and of the company’s approximate 1800 shareholders, only three, or 0.17 per cent voted against Mr Yates’ re-election.

The Credit Corporation Board, under Mr Yates’s leadership has adopted a strong shareholder focus.

Meanwhile, Credit Corporation has recently appointed a new well-credentialed Independent Non-Executive Director, Stephen Humphries.

The company is also advanced in the recruitment process to appoint another Independent Non-Executive Director to fill the Board vacancy created by Michael Varapik’s resignation as a Director with a strong field of candidates.