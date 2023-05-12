Credit Corp PNG supports BbP's mission

Credit Corp PNG has once again shown its commitment to the community by supporting Buk bilong Pikinini's mission for early childhood education.

CEO Danny Robinson and his team visited the Vabukori Library Learning Centre to present a cheque donation that will go towards the rental costs of the organization's warehouse, which stores books and literacy materials for young children in Papua New Guinea.

During the visit, Mr Robinson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to sponsor Buk bilong Pikinini, stating that the organization is one of the major community sponsors for education in the country. He added that it has been a wonderful opportunity to see many young children benefit from the reading and phonics programs developed by Buk bilong Pikinini.

The children at the centre were thrilled to show off their phonics skills and hear a story read by Eunice Aruai, a Settlements Officer with Credit Corp PNG who is also from Vabukori.

Buk bilong Pikinini extended their thanks to Credit Corp PNG for their sponsorship support and for recognizing the importance of early childhood education in Papua New Guinea.

This gesture will go a long way in funding futures and ensuring that children in Vabukori and other Motu-Koita villages have access to quality education.