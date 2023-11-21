Credit Corp opens new branch

The new branch is located at the Gapina Development Building and offers customers a range of financial services for individuals and businesses.

The opening of the branch was officiated by Credit Corporation’s Head of Lending, Ben Kaspar who stated that the branch is a testament to the company’s dedication to improving customer accessibility and service quality.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do here at Credit Corporation," said Kaspar.

"We understand the importance of having easy access to financial services, and our new branch is a reflection of that commitment."

Kaspar also emphasized on the significance of establishing a branch in Mt. Hagen, recognizing it as a central hub of businesses within the Highlands region of the country.

He further added that the opening of the new Mt Hagen branch aligns with Credit Corporation's commitment to better serve the communities in which it operates, fostering economic growth, and contributing to the overall development of the Highlands region.

“Our Mt Hagen branch will serve not only our customers in Western Highlands but also in surrounding provinces such as Enga, Southern Highlands, Jiwaka and Simbu,” said Kaspar.

He further added that Credit Corporation has been providing valuable financial services to the people of Western Highlands since 2014, and the decision to establish a new branch reflects the company’s confidence in the region's growth and development.