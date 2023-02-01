CPL opens pharmacy in Kundiawa

The new branch was opened under a Public Private Partnership agreement with the Sir Joseph Nombri Memorial Hospital, and now provides quality and affordable healthcare and wellbeing retail services to the province.

City Pharmacy Kundiawa opened officially after 8 months of preparation on 30th January, 2023 by CPL Founder, Sir Mahesh Patel, Simbu Provincial Health Authority CEO Dr. Francis Wandi and member for Kundiawa-Gembogl, Muguwa Dilu.

Sir Mahesh said, “Our vision was that if we did anything, it has to match the standards of one of the country’s top hospitals. Thank you CEO Wandi, Hospital board members, member Dilu and most importantly the people of Simbu. It’s a pleasure to serve you, and we got to raise and maintain the standards now that City Pharmacy is here in the province”.

Dr. Wandi thanked Sir Mahesh and CPL Group for the establishment of the pharmacy after a long period of time. “Our patients now no longer need to go to Mt. Hagen or Goroka for medicine. They can access it right here in Kundiawa.”

MP Dilu stated that this was a great achievement for the province, “Smart decisions by our previous and current hospital boards have enabled partnerships such as this that will benefit everyone in our province, and I urge people to look after this service.”

The opening of City Pharmacy Kundiawa now brings the total number of branches in the Highlands region to six, with four being in Mt. Hagen and one in Goroka.